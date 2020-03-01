NYPD asking for help identifying elderly woman found in the Bronx

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying an elderly woman who was found in Unionport on Sunday.

According to authorities, the woman approached a passerby near Newbold Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue at roughly 8:30 a.m. and asked for help. She did not know her home address, nor could she give contact information for relatives. She said her name was “Delia.”

The woman, who may suffer from dementia and only speaks Spanish, was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

She is described as Hispanic, standing 5’0”, 100 lbs. and approximately 80 to 90 years old. She was wearing a blue winter cap, an orange hooded sweater, black pants and walked with a cane.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.