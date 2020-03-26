NYPD announces death of longtime custodial employee due to coronavirus

article

The New York City Police Department announced the first coronavirus death of a member of the NYPD family, when a custodial employee died on Thursday.

According to the NYPD, Dennis C. Dickson, a custodian assigned to police headquarters who had worked with the department for 14 years died at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.

“Mr. Dickson was a revered member of the custodial staff at Police Headquarters once spending 17 days at the headquarters building during Superstorm Sandy assisting with emergency cleanup operations. Mr. Dickson was again on the front line cleaning and disinfecting 1 Police Plaza so that our personnel could be here safely, allowing them to continue to serve the people of the City Of New York,” the NYPD said in a statement.

As of Thursday evening, New York City has 23,112 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 365 people have died as a result.

So far this week, the NYPD says that 294 of its uniformed members and 57 civilian members have tested positive for coronavirus and 3,674 called out sick.