NYPD: 8 arrested after smashing windows, damaging storefronts during protest

Updated 21 mins ago
Manhattan
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - At least eight people have been arrested following a protest in Lower Manhattan that left several businesses damaged on Friday night.

According to the NYPD, eight commercial establishments had their windows smashed or had graffiti with slogans like “Kill cops” and “FTP” sprayed on them.

The people arrested were all charged with rioting and possession of graffiti instruments, while one was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a taser.

None of the people charged were held.

It was unclear what motivated the actions of the vandals.

