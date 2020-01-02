NYPD: 2 Manhattan boys missing in Brooklyn

article

The New York Police Department is looking for two boys from Manhattan who went missing in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

Treston Dixon, 12, and Lazir Dixon, 9, were last seen on Prospect Place and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights at about 8:30 a.m.

The NYPD described Treston Dixon as 5 feet 5 inches and wearing a gray jacket while Lazir Dixon is 4 feet 8 inches and wearing a navy-blue jacket and a red hooded sweatshirt.

It is unclear if the boys are related but they live in the same home on First Avenue in Kips Bay.

If you have any information that could help police, you can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).