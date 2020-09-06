NYC's beaches & pools to close for the season on September 8

Beginning September 8, if you want to enjoy the beach, you’re going to have to leave New York City.

Beaches and pools across the five boroughs are set to close for the season at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, even though they opened late due to the pandemic.

Councilman Mark Treyger acknowledges that while every city agency faced cuts in order to help close a $9B budget deficit with no help from Albany or the federal government, he still blames Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration for poor planning.

“They dragged their feet with regards to the beach decision in the beginning, which cost precious time, remember lifeguards were held back in terms of training and the swimming season was shortened because of that decision by the mayor,” Treyger said.

A spokesperson for Mayor de Blasio confirmed with FOX 5 NY that cuts to the Parks Department caused layoffs to hundreds of seasonal workers, which is the main reason the season has to end, there simply aren’t enough staff and lifeguards available.

Meanwhile, on Long Island, Nassau County officials announced that they would keep their beaches open on the weekends through September. State beaches in our area will be open daily for swimming through September 20, and some beaches in New Jersey will also be open through the end of the month.

In Brooklyn, the Alliance for Coney Island says they are worried about the local economy.

“Not having the beach and shortening that season really impacted the business in a bad way, negatively impacted them, to say the least, and they really see an uptick when we have visitors in Coney Island and the beach is a big part of that so we really wish they could stay open longer,” said Alexandra Silversmith, Executive Director of the Alliance for Coney Island.