NYC weekend gun violence death toll climbs to at least 5

At least five people have died as a result of gun violence in New York City’s this weekend, as shootings continue to plague the city’s streets.

The NYPD confirmed two new victims who were shot overnight Saturday.

In the first shooting, just after 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, police responded to reports of a person shot on Beach Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx. The victim, who police have identified as 27-year-old Anthony Martin, had been shot in the torso and was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Then, at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a call about a person shot near Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue near Prospect Park in Brooklyn. A 47-year-old man was found with two gunshot wounds to the head lying on the ground at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and confirmation of his identity is pending family notification.

Three other people were reportedly shot and killed in the city from Friday night into Saturday morning, including an off-duty correction officer in Queens.

Advertisement

According to the NYPD, one of the deadly shootings happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in Harlem. A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. EMS took the man to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Just a few hours later, at roughly 3:05 a.m., a 28-year-old man was found shot in the head and torso in Jamaica, Queens. EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Finally, at roughly 6:34 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a man shot at the corner of East 39th Street and Avenue D in East Flatbush. Another 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made in any of the shootings so far, and investigations are ongoing.

The shootings are part of a surge of gun violence that has swept the city in 2020. According to the NYPD's statistics, on August 14, 2019, there had been just two shootings with two victims. Recently released data shows that the city recorded 244 shootings in July 2020, compared to just in July of 2019, along with an increase in murders from 34 in July a year ago to 54 this year.

In July, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced an initiative to fight the rampant gun crime, using increased foot patrols and technology to stop the violence on the city's streets.