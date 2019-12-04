NYC to test electric cargo bikes

article

The New York City Department of Transportation was expected to announce an initiative Wednesday to allow the use of commercial cargo bikes in an effort to reduce delivery-related congestion in Manhattan.

As many as 100 pedal-assisted cargo bikes operated by Amazon, UPS and DHL would be allowed to park in spots typically reserved for trucks and vans.

The electric cargo bikes would be concentrated in Manhattan from 60th Street to the Battery and they would not have to pay meters, reported the NY Times.

The goal of the program is to reduce the number of delivery vehicles on the city's streets.

The bikes have been tested in other cities including Seattle, Paris, London, and Dublin.

Amazon already has 90 bikes on the streets of New York that resemble rickshaws. That number could increase depending on the success of the program.

More details were expected to be announced during a news conference on Wednesday.