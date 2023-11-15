85-year-old man shoved onto Midtown Manhattan subway tracks

article

Police are searching for an attacker who pushed an 85-year-old man onto subway tracks in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The NYPD said the victim and the perp got into a dispute around 5 a.m. on the southbound platform of the B and D trains at the Rockefeller Center station, near West 47th Street and The Avenue of the Americas.

The unknown individual then shoved the 85-year-old onto the subway tracks. The victim suffered a laceration on his left knee and was taken to Mount Sinai West but did not appear to suffer any life-threatening injury.

The shover, who fled the scene on foot, is described as "approximately 5’8" tall with a medium complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt on his head and carrying a black coat," according to the NYPD.

According to the NYPD, New York City has seen 491 felony assaults in the subway system between Jan. 1 and Nov. 5, a notable increase from the 470 felony assaults reported in all of 2022.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



