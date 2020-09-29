NYC residents get absentee ballots with wrong return address

article

Some New York City voters have received absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses on the return envelopes, elections officials confirmed Tuesday.

The faulty ballots were sent to unknown number of voters in Brooklyn and could result in some ballots being voided if voters signed their own name on return envelopes bearing different names.

The city Board of Elections is blaming the problem on the vendor that was contracted to print and mail the ballots for voters in Brooklyn and Queens.

“We are determining how many voters have been affected but we can assure that the vendor will address this problem in future mailings, and make sure people who received erroneous envelopes receive new ones,” Board of Elections executive director Michael J. Ryan said in a statement.

He said the proper ballots and envelopes would get to voters before the Nov. 3 election.

When asked about the error during a news briefing Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was "appalling."

"They have to fix this immediately. If you've received this ballot, call 866-VOTE-NYC and demand the right ballot," said de Blasio.

