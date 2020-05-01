NYC pedestrian-only street program begins May 4

article

New York City will kick off it's 'open streets' program with seven miles of vehicle-free streets beginning May 4, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The pedestrian-only streets in and around select city parks are intended to be another way to help encourage social distancing and ease crowding during the pandemic.

When asked by a reporter on Friday during a coronavirus briefing if he would consider opening the streets sooner with nice weather in the forecast, de Blasio said he would consult with the NYPD.

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The city's goal is to open up 40 miles in May and up to 100 miles of streets for pedestrians during the pandemic.

The first open streets will be located at:

Fort Tyron Park

Advertisement

Flushing Meadows

Forrest Hill Park

Callahan- Kelly Park

Grant Park

Silver Lake Park

Those locations will account for 4.5 miles of open streets.

Also, open for pedestrians-only will be 2.7 miles of streets adjacent to parks in the following locations:

Willilamsbridge Oval

Court Square

Carl Schurz Park

Highbridge Park

Prospect Park

Stapleton Waterfront Park

Lt. William Tighe Triangle

"That is a beginning. We are going to build out from there," said de Blasio.

New Yorkers are reminded not to gather or create sports or group activities.

"We are going to keep making sure people are social distancing and are wearing face coverings. More and more people will be out making sure you will have coverings if you need them," said de Blasio.

Short stretches of four streets were closed to cars during a pilot program that started in March and ended after less than two weeks.