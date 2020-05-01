NYC 'Open Streets' program begins May 4

article

New York City will begin its 'Open Streets' program with more than seven miles of nearly vehicle-free streets in all five boroughs beginning May 4, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Streets will be open each day to pedestrians and cyclists from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in and around select city parks.

No through traffic will be permitted, with remaining vehicle traffic limited to local deliveries, pick-ups/drop-offs, necessary city service vehicles, and emergency vehicles only.

The program is intended to be another way to help encourage social distancing and ease crowding during the pandemic.

When asked by a reporter on Friday during a coronavirus briefing if he would consider opening the streets sooner with nice weather in the forecast for the weekend, de Blasio said he would consult with the NYPD.

The city's goal is to open up 40 miles in May and up to 100 miles of streets for pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic.

The first open streets will be located at:

Fort Tyron Park -Manhattan: Margaret Corbin Drive from Fort Washington Avenue to Cabrini Boulevard.

Flushing Meadows - Queens: Meadow Lake Drive from Model Airplane Field to Meadow Lake Bridge Parking Lot.

Forrest Hill Park - Queens: Freedom Drive from Park Lane South to Myrtle Avenue. East Main Drive from Metropolitan Avenue to Overlook Parking Lot. West Main Drive from Bandshell Lot to Golf Course Lot.

Callahan- Kelly Park- Brooklyn: Sackman Place from Truxton Street to Fulton Street.

Grant Park- Bronx: Grant Avenue from 170th Street to 169th Street.

Silver Lake Park- Staten Island: Silver Lake Park Road from Fores Avenue to Victory Boulevard.

Those locations will account for 4.5 miles of open streets.

The following 2.7 miles of 'Open Streets' are adjacent to parks:

Willilamsbridge Oval- Bronx: Reservoir Oval E/W from Bainbridge Avenue to Bainbridge Avenue.

Court Square- Queens: Court Square West from Jackson Avenue to Dead End.

Carl Schurz Park- Manhattan: East End Avenue from East 83rd Street to East 89th Street.

Highbridge Park- Manhattan: Laurel Hill Terrace from Amsterdam Ave to Amsterdam Avenue.

Prospect Park- Brooklyn: Prospect Park West from 3rd Street to Garfield Place; Parkside Avenue from Park Circle to Ocean Avenue.

Stapleton Waterfront Park- Staten Island: Front Street from Canal Street to Edgewater Street.

Lt. William Tighe Triangle- Manhattan: Dyckman Street from Broadway to Seaman.

"That is a beginning. We are going to build out from there," said de Blasio.

New Yorkers are reminded not to gather or create sports or group activities.

"We are going to keep making sure people are social distancing and are wearing face coverings. More and more people will be out making sure you will have coverings if you need them," said de Blasio.

Short stretches of four streets were closed to cars during a pilot program that started in March and ended after less than two weeks.