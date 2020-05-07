NYC launches free coronavirus testing for all residents

article

New York City is offering free coronavirus antibody testing for all New Yorkers starting at five sites across the five boroughs.

Starting next week, 70,000 residents can be tested with another 70,000 tests available in early June, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio during a news conference Thursday.

The first five sites offering the free testing will be located in Morrisania in the Bronx, East New York in Brooklyn, Upper Manhattan, Concord on Staten Island and Long Island City in Queens.

All tests require an appointment. Scheduling will begin Friday. A new hotline would be announced, said de Blasio.

"A test is not a perfect measure. It does not mean you do not have to wear personal protective equipment and practice social distancing." — Mayor Bill de Blasio

A nurse will take a blood sample after asking for information including where an individual lives and works. Up to 1,000 tests can be conducted at each site per day.

Results will be available in 24-48 hours.

The city is also expanding free testing for frontline workers at hospitals, firehouses, police precincts and correctional facilities in the weeks ahead, added the mayor.