NYC alternate side parking rules to resume May 18 for 1 week

New Yorkers who own vehicles have gotten a respite from moving them from one side of the street to the other because alternate side parking regulations have been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. But that break is coming to a temporary end.

"Obviously, given everything people are going through, we wanted to make it easier for people to stay home," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "But now we do see a number of areas in the city where some litter is starting to add up and we're concerned."

Alternate side parking (ASP) rules are coming back for one week so that the Sanitation Department can give the streets a much-needed scrub.

"So, we'll go to do something a little different this coming week and then that will help us reset for the future," de Blasio said.

ASP rules remain suspended through Sunday, May 17. So, car owners don't have to worry this week. But take note: the rules will be in effect from Monday, May 18, through Sunday, May 24.

"We will then suspend for the following two weeks, so it'll be suspended again through Sunday, June 7th. So, the goal here is if we do that one week clean up, hopefully that will last us a substantial period of time," de Blasio said. "But, again, we have to see how it goes. We have to see what we can achieve to make sure neighborhoods are clean."

Remember that parking meter rules remain in effect so don't forget to pay for your time.

TO RECAP

Monday, May 11–Sunday, May 17: ASP SUSPENDED

Monday, May 18–Sunday, May 24: ASP IN EFFECT

Monday, May 25–Sunday, June 7: ASP SUSPENDED

An alternate side parking sign in Astoria, Queens, N.Y. This sign means parking is not allowed on Thursdays between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. (FOX 5 NY)