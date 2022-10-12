New York weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain Thursday into Friday

A cold front that is expected to move across the Northeast on Thursday has the potential to trigger severe weather in the metropolitan New York City region. The front will bring thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds to parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, according to forecasters.

"While scattered showers are possible in the morning and early afternoon, the most impactful weather arrives later in the day and into the evening hours as a line of heavy rain tracks east," the National Weather Service said. "Isolated damaging winds gusts cannot be ruled out, as well as the potential for urban, flash, and small stream flooding."

Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Tornado

Locally damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary threat. However, isolated severe thunderstorms and a weak tornado are also possible, the NWS said.

Forecasters predicted that scattered heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms would develop on Thursday afternoon. Then a more organized squall line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will move from west to east through the region between 8 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

"The isolated tornado and damaging wind threat will primarily be with the squall line," NWS said.

The official National Weather Service forecast of expected rainfall from 4 p.m. on Oct. 12 through 4 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. (National Weather Service New York Office)

Heavy Rain and Other Hazards

The heaviest amounts of rain likely will fall across interior southern Connecticut and interior portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and northeastern New Jersey, according to the NWS.

Rainfall rates of 1/2 to 1 inches per hour

1 to 2 inches of total rainfall; locally higher amounts

Minor urban and poor drainage flooding

Localized flash flooding of urban areas, roads, and along small streams and creeks

Weather Resources

