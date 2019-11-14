NY sues B&H for tax fraud

article

The state of New York is suing famed New York electronics retailer B&H Foto & Electronics Corp. (B&H) for allegedly failing to pay sales tax on tens of millions of dollars.

Attorney General Letitia James says that B&H knowingly failed to pay sales tax on money it received from electronics manufacturers to reimburse the company for “instant rebate” manufacturer discounts B&H passed along to its customers.

The New York City-based company is the nation’s largest non-chain photo and video equipment retailer.

The suit claims the fraud took place over a 13 year period.

Today’s lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, concerns B&H’s failure to pay taxes on money from are point-of-sale discounts the company offers its customers, for which it receives reimbursement from manufacturers.

New York State sales tax is required on that money but the state claims that B&H never paid the tax, despite its repeated and explicit acknowledgments — internally, to outside vendors, and externally, to a competitor — that under New York tax law, it owed sales tax.

The state is seeking damages, penalties, and interest from B&H.

The Attorney General’s investigation and subsequent lawsuit came from a whistleblower complaint.

