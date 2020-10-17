NY health officials halt planned 10,000-person wedding in Brooklyn

article

Health officials in New York say they have stopped a planned wedding in Brooklyn which would have allegedly brought together more than 10,000 people.

"We received a suggestion that that was happening. We did an investigation and found that it was likely true," Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday. "Look, you can get married, you just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding."

After the Rockland County Sheriff alerted authorities to the wedding, New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker issued a Section 16 order that prohibited the event.

The event would have taken place in Williamsburg, outside of the red, orange, and yellow COVID cluster zones, but the expected attendance forced state officials to take action.

The state’s recent crackdown on COVID clusters in New York City has been called anti-Semitic by some and in some instances, angrily protested.