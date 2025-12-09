Fundraising data shows NY is the most generous state
NEW YORK - New York is the most generous state in the country, according to data gathered by online lender NetCredit.
‘Most giving state’
By the numbers:
GoFundMe fundraising data reveals that the median amount for GoFundMe campaigns in New York is $2,384.
In comparison, New York City is the third most generous city in the country, beaten out by Seattle and San Francisco.
New York also had the second-highest number of GoFundMe campaigns in the country at 1,287.
Local perspective:
GoFundMe highlighted that a New Yorker donated to a campaign every 30 seconds. Also, one in three fundraisers started by New Yorkers is created for "someone other than themselves."
The Source: This article includes data gathered and analyzed by NetCredit.