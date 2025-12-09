Expand / Collapse search

Fundraising data shows NY is the most generous state

By
Published  December 9, 2025 4:19pm EST
New York
FOX 5 NY
Bronx high schoolers raising money so students can go to senior prom

Bronx high schoolers raising money so students can go to senior prom

'This prom means that we're a family.' FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman speaks with Bronx students who banded together to save their senior prom.

The Brief

    • New York is the most generous state in the country, according to data gathered by online lender NetCredit.
    • GoFundMe highlighted that a New Yorker donated to a campaign every 30 seconds.
    • New York also had the second-highest number of GoFundMe campaigns in the country at 1,287.

NEW YORK - New York is the most generous state in the country, according to data gathered by online lender NetCredit.

‘Most giving state’

By the numbers:

GoFundMe fundraising data reveals that the median amount for GoFundMe campaigns in New York is $2,384.

In comparison, New York City is the third most generous city in the country, beaten out by Seattle and San Francisco.

New York also had the second-highest number of GoFundMe campaigns in the country at 1,287.

Local perspective:

GoFundMe highlighted that a New Yorker donated to a campaign every 30 seconds. Also, one in three fundraisers started by New Yorkers is created for "someone other than themselves."

The Source: This article includes data gathered and analyzed by NetCredit.

New YorkMoney