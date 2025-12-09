Fundraising data shows NY is the most generous state

The Brief New York is the most generous state in the country, according to data gathered by online lender NetCredit. GoFundMe highlighted that a New Yorker donated to a campaign every 30 seconds. New York also had the second-highest number of GoFundMe campaigns in the country at 1,287.



New York is the most generous state in the country, according to data gathered by online lender NetCredit.

‘Most giving state’

By the numbers:

GoFundMe fundraising data reveals that the median amount for GoFundMe campaigns in New York is $2,384.

In comparison, New York City is the third most generous city in the country, beaten out by Seattle and San Francisco.

New York also had the second-highest number of GoFundMe campaigns in the country at 1,287.

Local perspective:

GoFundMe highlighted that a New Yorker donated to a campaign every 30 seconds. Also, one in three fundraisers started by New Yorkers is created for "someone other than themselves."