NY COVID positivity rate rises slightly as vaccine access expands

New York's COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly as expanded access brought the vaccine to pharmacies all across the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the statewide positivity rate had risen to 3.22% on Saturday, up from 2.95% on Friday. However, hospitalizations dropped to 4,355, the lowest number since December 4 and down 53% from the post-holiday peak.

Meanwhile, pharmacies including Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid are now offering vaccinations to teachers, residents over the age of 60, and those with underlying conditions.

"We're fighting COVID-19 on all fronts and getting vaccines in arms across the state, but the virus is still a threat and new variants, including the Brazilian strain identified in New York City yesterday, should give New Yorkers cause for concern," Governor Cuomo said. "We're in a race to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible before the variants can disrupt the progress we've made, but the infection rate is also a function of our actions. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools we can use to stay safe and slow the spread. I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and keep making smart decisions—we're moving through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn't over yet."

How to schedule a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy:

