New York COVID-19 hospitalizations down, 11 more deaths

New York City
Bay City News
People relax in the Times Square pedestrian area as the city moves into Phase 3 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 17, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests performed. The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day.

New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But the Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices adopted to check the spread of the virus.

"(W)e remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said in a prepared release.

Movie shoots, zoos, among activities to resume in NYC Monday under Phase 4
Movie shoots, zoos, among activities to resume in NYC Monday under Phase 4

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City is on track to enter Phase 4 of its reopening plan Monday which includes resuming some outdoor entertainment including zoos, professional sports with no audiences and media production.

Cuomo announced Friday that New York City is set to begin a scaled-down version of the fourth phase of the statewide reopening process Monday that will allow movie and TV crews to film, zoos to welcome reduced crowds and professional sports teams to play to empty seats.

More than 25,000 people have died statewide since the outbreak began.

