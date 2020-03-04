NJ Trooper pull man from truck seconds before explosion

Two New Jersey State Police troopers saved a man from a burning tractor-trailer seconds before it exploded.

Bodycam video from Trooper Robert Tarleton recorded the dramatic incident on I-287 in Bridgewater Monday afternoon as it unfolded.

Tarleton was pulling over another motorist when the tractor-trailer rode by and then ran off the road.

The truck hit the guardrail and burst into flames. Tarleton jumped into his cruiser to get closer to the truck.

State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home from work when he witnessed the crash, was out of his vehicle attempting to rescue the driver when Tarleton arrived on the scene.

The video shows both troopers dragging the man out and across the roadway.

"Go, go, go," one of them can be heard saying.

The truck explodes seconds later.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It was not clear why the driver had driven off the road.