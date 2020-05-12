NJ Air National Guard to salute frontline coronavirus workers with flyover Tuesday

article

The New Jersey Air National Guard is honoring coronavirus first responders, health workers, food banks and the community with a flyover on Tuesday.

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst will fly above 14 sites including testing areas, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuary facilities.

The flight begins at 11:20 a.m. and the jets will pas the following locations. Times may vary by 15 minutes:

• Sea Girt – 11:30 a.m.

• PNC Arts Center – 11:35 a.m.

• Millstone – 11:40 a.m.

• NJ Convention Center – 11:45 a.m.

• Menlo Park – 11:46 – a.m.

• Kean University – 11:48 a.m.

• University Hospital – 11:48 a.m.

• Expo Center – 11:49 a.m.

• Bergen County College/Paramus – 11:51 a.m.

• Vets Haven North – 12:01 p.m.

• New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs – 12:07 p.m

.• Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital – 12:13 p.m

• Vineland Veterans Home – 12:20 p.m.

• U.S. Coast Guard Training Center – 12:27 p.m.

• Atlantic City Convention Center – 12:32 p.m.

"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat, said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19. “Jersey Strong!"

This event is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to front-line responders in the battle against the new coronavirus.