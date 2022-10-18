NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls on Tuesday

NFL team owners are meeting in New York on Tuesday, and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is expected to be a topic of conversation.

The league will be discussing topics that happen in the game such as concussions and roughing the passer penalties. However, it's also expected that Snyder's name will come up among the owners.

Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Commanders denied the contents of the report, calling it "categorically untrue" and "clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful."

Snyder and the team are under congressional investigation for workplace misconduct.

There are no plans to vote on Snyder’s ownership because the league’s investigation, conducted by attorney Mary Jo White, into allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety is still ongoing.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999. Removing him would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.

The Washington Post published a report on Monday saying D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine's office has nearly completed its investigation into Snyder and the team and is planning to take further action in the case. Racine's office declined to comment on that report.

The Commanders team lawyer says the office has never indicated they were planning to take any kind of action against the team or Snyder.

Among the topics on the agenda for the meetings are updates on international play and preseason injury trends, including use of Guardian caps to prevent concussions.

The NFL and NFL Players Association already revised their concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month.

The league faced heavy criticism and scrutiny after Tagovailoa was carted off the field by stretcher just four days after stumbling off the field and being allowed to return to play.

A pair of disputed roughing-the-passer penalties in Week 5 frustrated defensive players and had players, coaches and fans questioning what constitutes a legal hit. But the league doesn’t plan to soften its interpretation of the rule and will continue to allow referees to err on the side of caution in order to protect quarterbacks.

The owners are also expected to vote on the $790 million St. Louis relocation settlement. Last November, the NFL and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke agreed to pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis interests over the team’s relocation to Los Angeles. The vote would determine how much Kroenke pays and how much would be covered by owners of the league’s 31 other teams.

