New York area prepares for impacts from Hurricane Isaias

Isaias regained hurricane strength as it continued to move to the north along the East Coast of the United States. The powerful storm has prompted the National Weather Service to activate numerous serious weather alerts for the New York area.

Much of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut are under Tropical Storm Warnings, Coastal Flood Warnings, Flash Flood Watches, and more because of the threats from very heavy rainfall, powerful winds, and flooding along the coast, which will include potentially deadly high surf and rip currents.

"Locally heavy rain is expected with a widespread 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "The heaviest rain is most likely to occur across New York City, Northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley early Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, and eastern sections Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night."

The NWS expects the strongest winds to hit Long Island, southern Westchester, southern Connecticut, New York City, and northern New Jersey.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said workers are preparing for the worst. Crews installed barriers in the South Street Seaport area. The city is focusing on Lower Manhattan, which was badly flooded during Superstorm Sandy, the mayor said.

City and state officials are urging New Yorkers to take steps to prepare for the storm and to avoid traveling, if possible, on Tuesday. The city's emergency management agency issued a travel advisory for Tuesday because the heavy rainfall and strong winds could reduce visibility.

"New Yorkers are advised to take mass transit, exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking, and allow for additional travel time," NYC Emergency Management said. "If you are traveling, avoid flooded areas, turn on headlights, drive slowly, and exercise caution. Consider avoiding or delaying travel until flooding and heavy rain stop."

The MTA is also bracing for flash flooding. NYC Transit crews are preparing to pump water out of the system and into storm drains. The agency is banning tandem trailers and empty tractor-trailers on MTA bridges (Throgs Neck, Henry Hudson, Marine Parkway, Bronx-Whitestone, Robert F. Kennedy, Cross Bay, and Verrazzano-Narrows) from noon to midnight on Tuesday.

PSE&G said in an email to customers in New Jersey that the storm has the potential to cause a "significant number of power outages."

"We now anticipate that this storm may be one of the strongest to reach New Jersey in years and some outages could last for an extended period," PSE&G said. "The energy grid is much stronger than it was just a few years ago, but we are prepared to respond to any outages safely and as quickly as possible with our own crews and additional utility crews that we are bringing in from out of state."

Con Edison said crews were preparing were power outages in New York.

"As... Isaias approaches, we're preparing for heavy rain and gusty winds that may cause service problems," Con Edison said in an email to customers. "Extra crews are standing by. We want you to be ready, too."

"The effects from Tropical Storm Isaias are expected to diminish quickly from southwest to northeast across the area Tuesday night," the NWS said.

The NWS outlined several potential effects. Here is a summary of the major ones:

FLOODING RAIN

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across northeast New Jersey, New York City, and the Lower Hudson Valley. Potential impacts include:

Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides.

WIND

Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut. Potential impacts include:

Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow-rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above-ground lines.

STORM SURGE

Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across shoreline communities. Potential impacts in this area include:

Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.

Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.

Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong and frequent rip currents.

Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.

TORNADOES

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut. Potential impacts include:

The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.

Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

