New Jersey coronavirus cases swell to 98; 2 deaths reported

New Jersey officials on Sunday announced 31 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 98.

The second COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is breakdown of presumptive positive cases by county:

– Bergen County: 29

– Middlesex County: 12

– Monmouth County: 12

– Essex County: 11

– Hudson County: 11

– Passaic County: 5

– Burlington County: 4

– Morris County: 4

– Union County: 4

– Camden County: 2

– Ocean County: 2

– Mercer County: 1

– Somerset County: 1

BAR, RESTAURANT & CASINO CLOSURES

New Jersey’s bars, restaurants, casinos and movie theaters will close at 8 p.m. Monday in an effort to curb spread of COVID-19, Murphy announced, adding that take-out and delivery will still be options.

Murphy announced the closings on a call with fellow Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, who are calling for similar closures in their states as part of a regional response to the virus.

The governors also said they would prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people, lining up with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

REGIONAL CLOSINGS

The governor said the closures are in response to the federal government’s failure to issue uniform guidelines to the states.

Murphy also said he’s discouraging all nonessential travel throughout the state.

Groceries, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open, Murphy said.

PENDING LEGISLATION

The Assembly is meeting despite the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising that groups of 50 or more not gather.

The measures include bills that would:

— Give county officials more time to mail ballots for the primary election June 2.

— Let virtual or remote instruction meet the 180-day school year requirement.

— Extend by one month the filing deadline for income and business taxes.

— Create a Temporary Lost Wage Unemployment Program to allow people to claim pay they lost during the outbreak.

— Establish a COVID-19 Emergency Food Distribution Fund and set aside $10 million.

— Authorize licensed health care facilities and laboratories to develop and administer coronavirus tests.

It’s unclear whether the Democratic-led state Senate will take up the bills. It’s not scheduled to meet on Monday.

SCHOOLS

Murphy said Sunday that he would make an announcement Monday about closing schools. The sate Education Department says that already most of the state’s more than 600 school districts have shuttered.

A big issue was finding a way to make sure that children who get free or reduced-price meals can continue to get them, Murphy said. Another issue is making sure that if remote teaching is instituted, the state’s roughly 1.4 million students have access to necessary technology.

CURFEWS AND CLOSURES

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a tweet that all restaurants in the state’s second-biggest city would be barred from offering dine-in service and that only take-out, delivery or drive-through would be allowed. Restrictions don’t apply to grocery stores, cafeterias within nursing homes or similar facilities, the mayor said.

The chief justice of New Jersey’s court system announced over the weekend a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.

Teaneck, Bergen County, has been a hotspot, and the mayor has asked residents to self-quarantine. Hoboken has instituted a citywide curfew that begins Monday and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies. People who are required to report to work are exempted, the statement released late Saturday said.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE

On Friday night, Burlington County health officials revealed that a patient traveled to multiple locations throughout the county before testing positive for coronavirus disease. They made the announcement so that people who visited the locations can be alert for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The patient visited the following locations:

– On March 6, from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. 1 Republik (formerly Molly McGuire) 26 Ridge Road, North Arlington

– On March 7, from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Wildflowers Too Restaurant 255 NJ-156, Yardville

– On March 8, from 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Springfield Golf Center, 855 Hedding Jacksonville Road, Mount Holly

– On March 8, from 9:30 p.m. – close Chesterfield Inn, 633 Chesterfield Arnerytown Road, Chesterfield

– On March 9, from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Winners Training Center, White Pine Road, Mount Holly

– On March 9, from 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Rite Aid – 546 Sykesville Rd, Wrightstown

– On March 10, from 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Winners Training Center, White Pine Road, Mount Holly

The Associated Press contributed to this report.