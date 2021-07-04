Nathan's Hot Dog Contest returns Sunday with live audience

As it has every July 4 since 1916, the Nathan's Hot Dog Contest takes place Sunday.

But unlike last year’s event, a live audience will be allowed to attend.

The annual competition typically welcomes 30,000 spectators to Coney Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic led organizers to restrict last year’s attendance to competitors and media only.

Even so, America’s recovery from the pandemic has caused much of daily life to resemble pre-pandemic norms. Sporting events and restaurants have welcomed back the public. The hot dog competition is no different.

RELATED: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to return July 4 with live audience

"It is encouraging to hold this event live for fans, who last year were unable to celebrate July 4 as they traditionally do," James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants, Nathan’s Famous. "Next year, we hope to return to the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues, where we have held this event for decade after decade."

This year’s contest will take place at Maimonides Park, just steps from Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant on Surf and Stillwell avenues.

The women’s event will air on ESPN3 and its mobile app at 11:30 a.m. ET. Coverage for the men’s event begins at Noon ET and will be on the main ESPN network.

Hot Dogs on a printed paper plate and two paper cups from Nathan's Famous on Coney Island. (Photo by Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Last year’s winners are favorites to retain their Mustard Belts, the award given to the person who consumes the most hot dogs and buns in a 10-minute window.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has won the event a staggering 13 times and has held the Mustard Belt every year since 2016. Matt Stonie’s 2015 win is the lone competition Chestnut didn’t win since he claimed his first title in 2007.

Stonie is not participating in this year’s event. Neither is Geoffery Esper, which bolsters Chestnut’s chances of claiming a sixth straight win. Last year, Chestnut set a new men’s world record with 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

"Joey Chestnut is a national treasure. The rock on which he stands is not a rock—it is the United States of America," said George Shea of Major League Eating.

Miki Sudo has dominated the women’s side of the event. She’s the winner of the last seven competitions and owns the women’s world record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.