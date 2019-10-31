Nasty weather washes out Halloween in some NJ towns

You might not see a lot of trick-or-treaters out tonight in New Jersey, as several towns across the state have called off holiday events due to bad weather.

With dangerous storms threatening flash flooding, damaging hail and the possibility of isolated tornados predicted for the evening, many communities say they they’ll postpone events to keep children safe.

But some will be celebrating the holiday anyway, whether out in the rain or indoors at places like the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City and the Garden State Plaza in Paramus which are both offering indoor trick-or-treating options.

Storms are expected to arrive in the area Thursday evening and last through early Friday morning.