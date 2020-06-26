Murphy unveils guidance for NJ school reopenings in September
NEW YORK - Schools across New Jersey were issued guidelines by Gov. Phil Murphy and state education officials on Friday to help them formulate a plan on how to reopen safely in September.
The state's more than 600 school districts were closed on March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Educators taught remotely until the school year came to an end earlier this month.
"Today's guidance comes with one overarching requirement: that our public schools will open in some capacity with the health of students, their families, and educators being the top priority," said Murphy.
During a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, Murphy was joined by NJ Dept. of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollett who outlined “The Road Back: Restart and Recovery Plan for Education," a report compiled by state education officials and included the input of educators and more than 300,000 parents and guardians.
All schools in the state would need to tailor a reopening plan and allow for remote learning based on the guidelines which are available in their entirety at this LINK.
"Districts must be prepared that public health may require a switch to remote learning," said Murphy.
Murphy also announced 44 new deaths from the pandemic. There are more than 1,000 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19. There have been 170,584 total cases since the start of the outbreak.
"We are still in the fight. We are still in the war," said Murphy.
In the region, Connecticut announced Thursday that schools would reopen as normal for the fall.