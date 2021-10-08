Multiple fights and shooting following San Jose Earthquakes soccer match

San Jose police are responding to what they describe as "multiple fights" and at least one shooting following a soccer match at PayPal Park Thursday night.

Police posted to social media about the chaotic events at the stadium located at 1123 Coleman Avenue and its surrounding lots just before 11 p.m.

They said there were various injuries and they made five arrests.

At the time, police declared an unlawful assembly because of how many people were there.

"More than one person has been transported to local hospitals by ambulance. Various injuries, many stemming from physical assaults," police wrote in a Twitter update. None of the injuries were considered to be life threatening.

Fox soccer analyst Stu Holden took some video showing someone in the stands jumping on the field and throwing a punch at a member of the San Jose Earthquakes. Other players tried to pull him away.

Earthquakes star forward Chris Wondolowski put that person in a headlock.

After police arrived, they were seen recovering a firearm and putting it into an evidence bag.

Several people were also seen being questioned by police and put in handcuffs.

San Jose Earthquakes played Cruz Azul, a Mexico City based soccer club, at the stadium.