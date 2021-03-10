Mudslide in Silverado Canyon area of Orange County; mandatory evacuation order issued

A massive mudslide swept the hillside in the Silverado Canyon area on Wednesday, prompting a mandatory evacuation order in the area and evacuation warnings for some residents in nearby areas.

"Due to mudslides, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Silverado Canyon. Modjeska and Williams Canyon are under voluntary evacuation at this time," the Orange County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter.

The Silverado Canyon mudslide was reported around 7:10 a.m. in the area of Grundy Way and Anderson Way east of the city of Irvine. No injuries were immediately reported.

Several bulldozers responded to the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said that Silverado Canyon is currently closed due to the mudslide between Olive Dr. and Ladd Canyon. There is no evacuation order at this time.

Ambrose Jimenez, a resident who lives on Silverado Canyon Road, described his experience waking up to the massive mudslide live on Good Day LA Wednesday morning.

"It was about a half an inch in about 20 minutes... It just came down so quickly. It sounded like thunder at first and then I looked outside and there was just a stream of mud with boulders coming down both sides of the house so I knew it was the mudflow from the outburst of rain that just occurred, just immediately," he told GDLA anchor Michaela Pereira.

Several vehicles were swept away in the mudslide.

The area is near the site of the Silverado Fire which burned in October and November 2020 in southern Orange County. More than 13,300 acres burned in the blaze.

A winter storm hit Southern California Wednesday, with some mountain areas potentially seeing more than a foot of snow and the rest of the region expected to see rainy conditions through Friday.

The National Weather Service said minor flooding is likely, with some minor mud and debris flows possible across recent burn areas.

