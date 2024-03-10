Expand / Collapse search
MTA: Semi-trailers banned on 7 bridges Monday due to high winds

NEW YORK CITY - Due to high winds, the MTA Bridges and Tunnels will ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges on Monday.

The ban on semis is set to begin at 8 a.m. and is anticipated to last through 10 p.m. 

The ban is in effect on the following bridges. 

  • Bronx-Whitestone Bridge
  • Cross Bay Bridge
  • Henry Hudson Bridge
  • Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge
  • Robert F. Kennedy Bridge
  • Throgs Neck Bridge
  • Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge will also be closed, but the walkways at the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Henry Hudson Bridge will remain open, depending on weather conditions.

