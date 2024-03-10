MTA: Semi-trailers banned on 7 bridges Monday due to high winds

article

Due to high winds, the MTA Bridges and Tunnels will ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges on Monday.

The ban on semis is set to begin at 8 a.m. and is anticipated to last through 10 p.m.

The ban is in effect on the following bridges.

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Bridge

Henry Hudson Bridge

Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge will also be closed, but the walkways at the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Henry Hudson Bridge will remain open, depending on weather conditions.

For more updates, click here.