Movies on the menu at diner and drive-in theater in Queens

Social distancing may mean movie theaters are closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch a film with your family.

Drive-in theaters are making a comeback across the nation thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. So if you’re desperate to catch a flick, head to Astoria, Queens, and the Bel Aire Diner.

Kal Dellaportas, the owner of the diner, transformed its parking lot into an outdoor theater, complete with a giant inflatable screen and takeout food brought right to your car.

The diner launched its first drive-in movie last week to friends, family and members of the NYPD. It was such a rousing success, they held another screening this week which was a sellout. And while he is asking patrons for a $20 donation in exchange for a ticket, for Dellaportas, what’s most important is giving back to his community.

“Astoria’s one of the few places in Queens, maybe even in all of New York City that feels like a really, really small community, where everybody knows each other,” Dellaportas said.

Just because going to the movies isn’t the same as it used to be doesn’t mean you can't enjoy a special, even nostalgic experience with your family.