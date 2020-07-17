Movie shoots, zoos, among activities to resume in NYC Monday under Phase 4

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City is on track to enter Phase 4 of its reopening plan Monday which includes resuming some outdoor entertainment including zoos, professional sports with no audiences and media production.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to formalize the move along with offering more details about the coronavirus plan Friday afternoon.

Indoor dining remains on hold for now because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced that restaurants and bars across New York can no longer allow walk-up bar service, or serve alcohol to people who aren't buying food. A new "three strikes" policy was also announced that requires bars and restaurants to close after they receive three citations for failing to follow the rules to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, including mask-wearing and keeping people 6 feet (2 meters) apart.

Several regions of New York are already in Phase 4 including the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York.

Fitness centers, malls and museums will not reopen in NYC during Phase 4.

New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art had announced plans Wednesday to open August 29.

“I think they can plan to reopen. And then we’ll see what the facts say,” Cuomo said.

There were 776 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 405,551.