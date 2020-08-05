More than one million customers without power after Tropical Storm Isaias hits NYC region

The sound of generators and chain saws punctuate Wednesday morning's sunrise across the New York City region where more than one million homes and businesses were without electricity after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the are.

Ocean, Monmouth, Burlington, and Bergen counties in New Jersey were among the hardest hit with power outages.

Some customers may be without power for days because Isaias left behind a tangled mess of tree branches and power lines downed by strong winds and, in some cases, tornadoes.

The loss of electricity was making it difficult for residents who have been working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. They won't be able to take a train to work.

New York City's power utility said it saw more outages from Isaias than from any storm except Superstorm Sandy in 2012. In Queens, nearly 47,000 customers were still without electricity on Wednesday morning.

On Long Island, more than 320,000 thousand power customers remained without service on Wednesday.

NJ Transit train service remained suspended while the railroad says crews cleared about 150 trees and repair signals and overhead wires. Metro-North and LIRR also had service suspensions and delays.

NJ Transit anticipated Northeast Corridor trains would resume service Wednesday at 10 a.m., but on a weekend schedule.

The other lines will resume service once repairs are completed. The Atlantic City Rail Line will resume weekday service.

Buses and light rail would honor railroad tickets.

In New York City, fierce wind and rain forced the Staten Island ferry and outdoor subway lines to shut down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.