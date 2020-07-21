More states along with D.C. and Puerto Rico added to travel advisory list for NY, NJ and CT

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, all travelers to New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from states with a significant spread of COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 14 days after leaving that state.

On Tuesday, Illinois, and Kentucky were added to the list and Minnesota was re-added. Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico are now on the list, too, bringing the total to 34 states.

On June 24, the governors of each state held a joint news conference announcing the travel advisory. Since then the list has continued to grow. The restriction requires travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states to self-quarantine at their home, or a hotel or other temporary lodging.

Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care and treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

The formula to determine which travelers should quarantine is those coming from states where there is a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The number of states added to the travel advisory has grown from week to week. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10 more states were added to the list, bringing the total to 31.

The list now includes:

Alabama (added 6/24/20)

Alaska (added 7/21/20)

Arkansas (added 6/24/20)

Arizona (added 6/24/20)

California (added 6/30/20)

Delaware (re-added 7/21/20)

Florida (added 6/24/20)

Georgia (added 6/30/20)

Iowa (added 6/30/20)

Idaho (added 6/30/20)

Illinois (added 7/28/20)

Indiana (added 7/21/20)

Kansas (added 7/7/20)

Kentucky (added 7/28/20)

Louisiana (added 6/30/20)

Maryland (added 7/21/20)

Minnesota (re-added 7/28/20)

Mississippi (added 6/30/20)

Missouri (added 7/21/20)

Montana (added 7/21/20)

Nebraska (added 7/21/20)

Nevada (added 6/30/20)

New Mexico (added 7/14/20)

North Carolina (added 6/24/20)

North Dakota (added 7/21/20)

Ohio (added 7/14/20)

Oklahoma (added 7/7/20)

South Carolina (added 6/24/20)

Tennessee (added 6/30/20)

Texas (added 6/24/20)

Utah (added 6/24/20)

Virginia (added 7/21/20)

Washington (added 7/21/20)

Wisconsin (added 7/14/20)

Washington, D.C. (7/28/20)

Puerto Rico (7/28/20)