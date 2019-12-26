Missing Long Island teen could be in danger

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy who may be in imminent danger.

Bishop A. Wilkerson, 19, was last seen on Second Avenue in East Rockaway, Long Island at about 10:15 p.m. on Christmas day.

The teen is described by police at 5'6" tall, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

If you know anything about Bishop's whereabouts, please contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 9-1-1.