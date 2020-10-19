Missing child alert issued for Long Island teen with autism
article
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a teen with autism who may be in imminent danger.
Rakiem Wrighton, 15, was last seen leaving his home Sunday on Bayview Avenue in Inwood, Long Island at 2 p.m. Police say he may be in need of medication.
He is described by police as 5'5" tall, 130lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
If you see Rakiem, please call Nassau Police Department at 516-573-7347, or call 911. Police say that all callers will remain anonymous.
