Miss Universe 2019 crowned, Steve Harvey blunders again, and photos

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.

Miss Universe 2019 is took place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. But before the 90 competitors representing countries from all over the world, several former beauty queens walked the red carpet.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Get Expand

The three-hour show was hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth year, and aired live on FOX 5 Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón appear onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

But the pageant’s host did not make it through the show without saying an incorrect name, but this time it was thanks to a telepromter mix up.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Josephine Ochoa, former Miss Guatemala U.S.

After the national costume contest, Harvey announced the winner was Miss Philippines.

However, the correct winner, Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon took the microphone and told the host, "It's not Philippines, it's Malaysia".

Harvey then went on to explain, the mix up was a result of the teleprompter.

"Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter. Ya'll got to quit doing this to me. I can read," Harvery explained. "Now, they are trying to fix it now. See? This is what they did to me back in 2015."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Miss Universe 2013, Gabriela Isler

Puerto Rico and Mexico rounded out the top three finalists. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named runner up.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers

The show will end with reigning champion Catriona Gray of the Philippines crowning her successor, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi.