Mayor: Tough night in New York City

article

There were no deaths or serious injuries in violent protests across New York City that took place on Saturday, according to the mayor.

"We had a tough night in New York City," Bill de Blasio said at a Sunday morning news conference.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wasn't considering a curfew after largely peaceful protests around the city gave way to scattered clashes between police and protesters later in the evening.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state's National Guard and additional state police from upstate are on standby to assist in responding to protests.

Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads.

The NYPD said 345 people were arrested, 33 officers were injured and 27 police vehicles were damaged.

Mayor de Blasio said images involving some NYPD officers were disturbing but he defended the department.

Advertisement

"I saw a lot of restraint," de Blasio said of police trying to control the violence.

While acknowledging that there was further work to be done, De Blasio defended the work his administration has done reforming the NYPD.

The mayor did say that he wanted an independent investigation into the actions of some officers. One incident that he mentioned was two NYPD police cruisers driving into protesters. De Blasio also said he had not seen video allegedly showing a NYPD officer running up to a man with his hands in the air, yanking his mask down and pepper spraying him.

De Blasio also continued to insist that outside agitators were instigating violence during the protests.