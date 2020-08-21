Massive fire rips through NJ apartment complex under construction

A fire ripped through at an apartment complex under construction in Somerset County.

The flames broke out at the Somerville Parc Apartments in Somerville at around 10 a.m. The flames appeared to have started in the attic area of the four-story building, reported MyCentralJersey.com.

Firefighters were battling the massive blaze from various angles.

SkyFox was over the area where heavy smoke could be seen billowing through the roof.

It was not clear if anyone was injured.

The first phase of the apartment community off James Street reportedly opened earlier this summer. According to the complex's website, the 1 and 2-bedroom rental units were currently available for preview.

Advertisement