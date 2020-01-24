March for Life: President Trump to become 1st sitting president to attend pro-life rally

article

Thousands of pro-life activists will march to the Capitol as part of the “March for Life” rally taking place Friday morning. For the first time, a sitting president will be in attendance for the annual event.

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive at the anti-abortion event at about noon and deliver remarks at 12:15 p.m. The rally is one of the pro-life movement’s highest-profile and most symbolic events.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 1999, Trump described himself as “very pro-choice,” but during his 2016 campaign, Trump said his views had changed and that he was now opposed to abortion, but for three exceptions: In the case of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk.

Last year, Trump joined the event via video satellite from the White House Rose Garden. During his video address, Trump sent a clear message to the thousands of people braving the cold on the National Mall.

Anti-abortion activists participate in the "March for Life," an annual event to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the US, outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, January 18, 2019. (Ph Expand

“As president, I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence, the right to life,” he said.

Past presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, steered clear of personally attending the march to avoid being too closely associated with demonstrators eager to outlaw the procedure. They sent remarks for others to deliver, spoke via telephone hookup or invited organizers to visit the White House.

If you are attending the event Friday, please note that there will only be one entrance to the rally on the National Mall due to extra security for the president. The only entrance to the event will be at on the National Mall at 14th Street, NW.

The following are the street closures related to the rally released by the Metropolitan Police Department:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the event from approximately 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

F Street from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street, NW to G Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

7th Street from F Street, NW to Jefferson Drive, SW

The following street will be closed for an event at the Capitol One Arena from 6 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m.:

F Street from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

The following street will be closed from 10 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m.:

7th Street from F Street to Jefferson Drive, SW

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to approximately 3 p.m.:

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE

Dc police said drivers should expect parking restrictions in the area where the rally is taking place and that motorists should be prepared for traffic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.