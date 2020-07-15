Man's dismembered body found in Lower East Side apartment

Police are investigating a gruesome scene on the Lower East Side where a man's decapitated and dismembered body was discovered.

Tech CEO Fahim Saleh, 33, was found inside his home at 265 East Houston Street Tuesday. His limbs had been placed in plastic bags near an electric saw, according to sources. His arms and legs were removed below the knee, reported the NY Post.

Security camera footage shows him entering his building elevator at around 1:40 p.m. A man wearing a black suit and a black is carrying a bag, waiting to enter the elevator with him. Saleh gives him a puzzled look as they ride the elevator. Once they reach his apartment, the suspect can be seen attacking him, reported the Post.

Sources told the paper that the killing appeared to have been interrupted and the suspect was not done.

Saleh, a venture capitalist, was also the CEO of the Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada, according to the Post.

A cousin of Saleh's had called police requesting a welfare check after finding the man's torso in the living room.

The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and said, "Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us."

Police have made no arrests in the killing.

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the once gritty neighborhood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

