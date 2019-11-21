Manhunt underway for suspect who exchanged fire with police in Tuckerton

Police in Ocean County are searching for a man who they say exchanged gunfire with officers during a traffic stop in Tuckerton on Thursday morning.

Police say the gunfire began shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and North Green Street. The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot. The officer was not injured.

According to Little Egg Harbor Police Department via Facebook, the suspect was seen on a bike in the area of 539 Church Street. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket and riding a bicycle.

Multiple agencies are working to find the unidentified man. Area schools in Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor have been placed on lockdown.

Police urge the public to avoid the area and to contact authorities if the suspect is seen.