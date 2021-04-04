Man steals ambulance from Brooksville hospital, flees when it gets stuck in mud

article

Hernando County deputies arrested Trey Cornwell, 29, after they say he stole an ambulance from Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

According to deputies, Cornwell jumped in the ambulance shortly before 12:30 p.m. while the crew from Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services was inside the hosptial dropping off a patient.

Deputies say he drove the ambulance to the Kass Circle area off Port Court, where it got stuck in mud and sand as it approached a body of water.

Witnesses told deputies that Cornwell fled to a nearby shopping plaza where he was later arrested.

Cornwell has been charged with grand theft auto.

