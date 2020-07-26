Man shot, killed during protest in downtown Austin

A man was fatally shot at a protest in downtown Austin Saturday night. The man was shot and killed when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire, according to police.

The shooting happened during a protest against police brutality in the Texas state capitol. Demonstrators from multiple social justice organizations were taken part in the protests on Saturday, July 25.

The shots were fired a little before 10 p.m. within the 300 block of Congress Avenue. Police say the man that approached the vehicle may have been carrying a rifle.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has been detained and is cooperating, according to the Austin Police Department.

