Man shot in face during confrontation with ICE

article

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a man in Brooklyn involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Police said it happened at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday as authorities were serving a warrant for another man at 1755 West 12th Street in Bensonhurst.

The brother of the injured man told reporters that his brother was knocked to the ground by the agents as he came out of his home.

ICE issued a statement saying two agents were assaulted while attempting to arrest Gasper Avendando-Hernandez, who was in the United States illegally from Mexico.

The injured man was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment.

The man's brother shared a photo of him lying on a hospital bed with what appeared to be a patch over an eye.

ICE issued a statement following the incident:

Advertisement

"A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations Team discharged at least one firearm in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday morning when officers were physically attacked while attempting to arrest Gasper Avendando-Hernandez, a twice-removed illegal alien from Mexico with a 2011 assault conviction in New York City.



The New York Police Department arrested Avendando-Hernandez Feb. 3 for possession of a forged instrument, a felony criminal charge. ICE attempted to lodge an immigration detainer after his most recent arrest, however the subject was released from local custody before ICE could lodge a detainer. This forced ICE officers to locate him on the streets of New York rather than in the safe confines of a jail.



“Avendando-Hernandez is currently in ICE custody, along with one additional individual whose identity has not been released. Two ICE officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.



“This incident is being investigated by the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. Additional details are not available at this time.”