Man found face down with head wound inside Upper East Side apartment
NEW YORK - A man was found dead and lying face down with a head wound inside his apartment on the Upper East Side.
Cops responded to a 911 call at 120 East 83rd Street at about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. It was not clear who contacted the police.
Once they arrived, they found a 64-year-old man with a head wound inside apartment 1 D.
The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.
Police are investigating.