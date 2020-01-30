Man found face down with head wound inside Upper East Side apartment

A man was found dead and lying face down with a head wound inside his apartment on the Upper East Side.

Cops responded to a 911 call at 120 East 83rd Street at about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. It was not clear who contacted the police.

Once they arrived, they found a 64-year-old man with a head wound inside apartment 1 D.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

Police are investigating.