Man arrested for bringing explosives into Suffolk County hospital

The Suffolk County Police Department has announced that they have arrested a man after he allegedly brought explosives into Stony Brook University Hospital on June 9.

According to authorities, a hospital security guard called State University Police at Stony Brook about a suspicious man in the hospitals’ emergency department.

Robert Rhoden, 33, was taken into custody by officers at roughly 9:05 p.m. because of a suspicious package inside his backpack.

The bomb squad arrived on the scene and determined that Rhoden had three explosive devices in the backpack.

Two floors of the hospital were evacuated as a precautionary measure while detectives investigated.

No injuries were reported, and the emergency room reopened by 1:30 a.m. in the morning.

On June 10, authorities executed a search warrant at Rhoden’s home in Mastic Beach, discovering multiple explosive devices which are being evaluated by the FBI.

Rhoden has been charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending.

Suffolk County police say that they are working with the FBI and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.