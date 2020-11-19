Man arrested after pushing woman in front of subway train at Union Square

A woman is lucky to be alive after she was pushed onto the subway tracks at the Union Square station in Manhattan on Thursday morning.

According to NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen O'Reilly, a man in his mid-20s was pacing on the platform before he shoved the victim onto the tracks in front of a northbound 5 train. The woman managed to avoid being struck by the train, sufering only bumps and bruises from her fall, even as the trains' first two cars passed over her.

The suspect laid down on the platform after attacking the woman and was quickly arrested by police officers. He has been identified as 24-year-old Aditya Vemulapati and is being charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg called the attack "horrible," and called on the city to do a better job handling mental illness.

"It's gotta be addressed and i'm desperate for this Mayor or the next Mayor to take it on because we've got a long way to go," Feinberg said.

While she expressed sympathy for the city's homeless population, Feinberg argued that the city's transit system should only serve those looking to travel on it.

"We cannot be a location where we just gather folks who are suffering a mental health crisis. It's not fair to the people who are using the system," Feinberg said.