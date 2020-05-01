Man arrested after accidentally discharging shotgun into neighbor's bedroom, police say

article

Nassau County Police arrested a man from Plainview after he accidentally discharged a shotgun into his neighbor's home.

Police responded to a call from a woman on Thursday at 2 a.m. who said she found two holes on the second-floor exterior wall of her home on Orchard Street and a pellet on the floor of her daughter's bedroom. An interior wall of her home had also been pierced by a pellet, according to cops.

Responding officers noticed a neighbor's window had been shattered and boarded up. A further investigation determined that Daniel Parisi, 33, of Orchard Street had accidentally discharged a shotgun from within his home, according to cops.

Parisi was charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, prohibited use of a weapon and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Mineola.