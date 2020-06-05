Looters take off with watches from Brooklyn mall

Police are looking for three men seen on security camera video smashing a glass case at a watch store in Brooklyn and taking off with several watches.

The smash-and-grab occurred at about 5 a.m. on June 1 at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin. The suspects broke through a kiosk of Invicta watches and ran off. The watch brand can sell for several hundred dollars.

The robbery occurred as looting was widespread in New York City following protests over the death of a black man in Minneapolis after he was held down by four police officers.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.